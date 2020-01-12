BidaskClub Lowers First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Sell

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,867. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

