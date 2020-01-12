BidaskClub Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,538 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

