BidaskClub Upgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Sell

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 19,867,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,270,759 shares of company stock worth $14,497,960. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

