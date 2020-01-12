BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,234. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.