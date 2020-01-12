BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $489,486.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $489,486.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 383.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

