bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $152.01 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.01975291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,170,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

