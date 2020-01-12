BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $495,971.00 and $3,053.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00436173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00110226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,088,072,716 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

