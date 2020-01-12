BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $19,365.00 and approximately $4,637.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.