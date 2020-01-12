Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 42,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

