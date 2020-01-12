Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

