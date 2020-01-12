Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BQH opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

In other Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $292,332.48.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

