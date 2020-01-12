Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 5.4%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.13, approximately 2,469,579 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,480,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,695. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

