BMO Capital Markets Increases Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $180.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

STRA stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. 118,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. Strategic Education has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 27.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 74.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

