Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

BWB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

