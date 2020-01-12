Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.62%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

