Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $330.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,802,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.04 on Tuesday, hitting $299.22. 4,028,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $245.90 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.