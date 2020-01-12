Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will announce sales of $32.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $25.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.45 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $167.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 25,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $317,000.00. Insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,219. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.