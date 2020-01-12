Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $114.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.02 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $93.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $420.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.23 million to $420.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. 316,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,038. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $103.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

