Brokerages Anticipate R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.