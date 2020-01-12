Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post $20.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Teligent posted sales of $16.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year sales of $70.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLGT. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLGT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 327,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

