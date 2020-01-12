Brokerages Expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.