Brokerages Set 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 211.33

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.50 ($2.91).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on 888 shares. Numis Securities cut 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock remained flat at $GBX 155.70 ($2.05) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 740,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $573.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

