Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $11.68

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,314,000.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,454,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

