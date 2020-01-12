Brokerages Set COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) PT at $8.00

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

CCLAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 42,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

