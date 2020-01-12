Brokerages Set Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Price Target at $38.75

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 199,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,616. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.