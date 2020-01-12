Brokerages Set First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) PT at $67.40

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 433,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

