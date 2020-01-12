Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) PT at C$37.62

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.11. 675,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

