Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) PT at C$24.90

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

IPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

IPL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.70. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$590.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.32%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

