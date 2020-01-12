Brokerages Set Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $48.63

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.51.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Metlife by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Metlife by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Metlife by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Metlife by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,526,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

