Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $15.29

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

PCG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 8,814,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,793,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. PG&E has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,818 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 38.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,983 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after purchasing an additional 324,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

