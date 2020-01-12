Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 3,297,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

