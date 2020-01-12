Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 4,727.50

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,673.33 ($61.48).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

WTB traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,649 ($61.15). 618,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,745 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,481.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

