Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

BC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 523,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,680. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

