BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $78.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,059. Lennar has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,152,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

