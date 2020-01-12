Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,508.80 ($19.85).

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BUR stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 694.50 ($9.14). 431,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 748.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 976.86.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

