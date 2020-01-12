C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.27.

CHRW stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. 1,423,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,602. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

