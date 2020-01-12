Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CSTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CSTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,162. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 233.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

