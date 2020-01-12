California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.99. California Resources shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 2,355,750 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $441.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.