Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.87. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2,243,960 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 2,396,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.