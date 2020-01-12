Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 336,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CPST traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 160,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,526. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.80.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter.

CPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

