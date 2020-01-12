CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CDNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,938. The company has a market capitalization of $833.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

