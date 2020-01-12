Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 862,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

