carVertical 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,716.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, carVertical has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $27,716.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin.

