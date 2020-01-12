CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

