CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $107.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.05988361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

