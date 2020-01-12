Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.27 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.84 or 0.05939864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.