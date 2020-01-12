Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CLRB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 517,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

