Chainlink Tops One Day Volume of $92.99 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $795.08 million and $92.99 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbase, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

