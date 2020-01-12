Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 29.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476,197 shares of company stock valued at $128,708,564 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.23. 1,976,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,017. Chewy has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.