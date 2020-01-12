Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Chronologic has a market cap of $130,169.00 and $239.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,864 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

